Man found guilty for attempted murder during road rage incident

Maryland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The nephew of former Wizards superstar, John Wall was found guilty of shooting a driver and passenger during a road rage incident. 

30-year-old D’andre Wall was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and using a gun during a violent crime. The incident happened two years ago in Germantown, Maryland when Wall claimed a driver allegedly cut him off. 

The driver’s girlfriend was a passenger at the time of the accident. She is now paralyzed from the shooting. She spoke to WDVM 25 after Wall was found guilty.

“Everything has changed for me, and I was just 19 when it happened,” said Elimar DePaula. “I’m 21, I’m still young, but those are supposed to be the best years of your life, and I feel like they kinda got robbed from me.”

Wall faces up to 60 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Maryland Forecast

More Weather

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories