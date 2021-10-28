Man found guilty for attempted murder during road rage incident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The nephew of former Wizards superstar, John Wall was found guilty of shooting a driver and passenger during a road rage incident.

30-year-old D’andre Wall was found guilty of attempted second-degree murder and using a gun during a violent crime. The incident happened two years ago in Germantown, Maryland when Wall claimed a driver allegedly cut him off.

The driver’s girlfriend was a passenger at the time of the accident. She is now paralyzed from the shooting. She spoke to WDVM 25 after Wall was found guilty.

“Everything has changed for me, and I was just 19 when it happened,” said Elimar DePaula. “I’m 21, I’m still young, but those are supposed to be the best years of your life, and I feel like they kinda got robbed from me.”

Wall faces up to 60 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 10, 2022.