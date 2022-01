CLINTON, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) is investigating a homicide at the 6000 block of Plata Street in Clinton.

Police said, at around 2 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers were called to the area for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive man inside of a home suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Prince George’s County Police Department.