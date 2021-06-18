Man found dead, Prince George’s County Police investigating

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.
Police responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Suitland around 7:15 p.m. When police responded, they found an unresponsive man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.