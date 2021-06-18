Man found dead, Prince George’s County Police investigating

He was pronounced dead on the scene

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Suitland around 7:15 p.m. When police responded, they found an unresponsive man outside suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

We are on scene of a homicide in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive in Suitland. pic.twitter.com/GzlXOJXjb9 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) June 19, 2021

Detectives are on the scene working to establish suspect(s) and motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.