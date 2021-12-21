Man found dead on University of Maryland campus

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man was found dead at the University of Maryland (UMD) in front of a parking garage on Tuesday.

The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) received a call about a man laying down in the grass outside of the Mowatt Lane Parking Garage around 6 a.m. When first responders arrived, they pronounced him dead. Police have not confirmed if the man was a student at UMD.

UMPD said there is no known threat to UMD, and detectives are actively investigating this case. The man’s next of kin has been notified, and his name is not being released.