BLADENSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — At around 12:35 p.m. the Prince George’s Police Department (PGPD) went on a welfare check in the 5300 block of Quincy Place. When they arrived they found a man inside an apartment with gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene according to a tweet from PGPD’s official Twitter.

