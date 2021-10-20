Man facing life for shooting woman during road rage incident

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man who was involved in a road rage shooting incident that left a woman paralyzed is now on trial.

30-year-old D’andre Wall — the nephew of former Washington Wizards basketball star John Wall — is facing attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting a woman in the back in 2019.

The trial for D’andre Wall began Tuesday with opening statements. On Wednesday, the victim and witnesses took the stand to testify against the defendant. Wall is being charged with first and second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in a violent crime.

Police said Wall shot into another car after the driver cut him off on Crystal Rock Drive. The bullet hit the woman, who was in the passenger side of the car. Police said the driver had been looking at his GPS and switched lanes without realizing he cut Wall off.