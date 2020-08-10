Man drowns while fishing with a group on the Potomac River

Clear Springs, Md. (WDVM) — A man was killed Monday morning while fishing on the Potomac River near Dam 5. Lauren Moses, spokeswoman for the Department of Natural Resources, says a group of people went out fishing just before 10:30 a.m.

Moses says one fisherman was in an outcast fish cat cruzer float tube when he fell out and ended up in the water. The other fishermen told first responders that, when they checked on the man in the water, he was unresponsive. They performed CPR, but it was unsuccessful.

Multiple rescue agencies from Washington County and Berkeley County responded to this incident. The Department of Natural Resources is still investigating the cause of death. The victim has not been identified.

