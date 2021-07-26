Man dies in Prince George’s Co. house fire; two firefighters were treated

The investigation remains open and ongoing

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Authorities are investigating another deadly house fire that happened in Prince George’s County late Sunday night. This fire comes just a week after three children died in another house fire.

At around 10 p.m., crews were called to the 1900 block of Brewton Street in District Heights for the report of a fire. Crews found a 2-story single-family home with fire showing from the roof. One man was found inside of the home and, after life-saving efforts, he was pronounced dead.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital with minor injures. Prince George’s County fire officials say the estimated cost of damage is $75,000. The investigation remains open and ongoing.

