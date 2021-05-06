Man dies in Frederick County crash on US 340

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A 22-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on U.S. 340 in Frederick County, according to Maryland State Police.

Police say they responded – at a currently unknown time – to a pickup truck that ran off the right shoulder of U.S. 340 east near U.S. 15 into a wooded area.

Police identified Andrew Whitworth of Union Bridge, Maryland as the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle. Whitworth was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story and will be updated.