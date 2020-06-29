Man dies from Sunday morning crash on Rt. 135, road was closed for 5 hours

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A fatal crash closed Rt. 135 for about five hours on Sunday morning, police said.
Maryland State Police Cumberland Barrack said officers and Allegany County EMS responded to the single-vehicle crash in the area of eastbound Rt. 135, east of Tri-Towns Plaza in Westernport. They found the driver, identified as 73-year-old Roger Wilhelm, in his overturned pickup truck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
According to police investigation, they believe Wilhelm lost control of the pickup truck, which led him to leave the roadway and overturn. He was the only person in the pickup truck, police said. Police said they responded at 10:36 a.m., and the Maryland State Highway Administration helped close the road for about five hours.
