Man dies after altercation with Frederick police, cause of death unknown

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department has released bodycam footage of an incident that resulted in a man dying in the hospital.

On Nov. 12, 2021, Frederick Police officers were responding to a call of a man “behaving erratically” on the 1800 block of Greenleese Drive. According to FPD, officers then found 23-year-old Daniel Holley of Virginia, naked, sweating profusely, and talking incoherently.

Police say they received information that Holley ingested a harmful substance and called for an ambulance.

Holley continuously tried to touch the head and face area of one of the officers and then tackled the officer to the ground. This prompted another officer to respond by firing a taser which struck Holley in the buttock.

Officers then worked to handcuff Holley and calm him down. While working to subdue Holley, an FPD officer placed his hand on Holley’s head to restrain him before securing the second handcuff and moving Holley into the “recovery position.” Chief Jason Lando explained that this was to protect Holley’s airways while in handcuffs. After Holley was placed in handcuffs, he was moved onto a stretcher and transported to Frederick Health Hospital. Police say Holley was conscious throughout the incident and continued speaking incoherently while being transported to the hospital.

According to Frederick Police, while Holley was in the emergency department at FHH, he suffered an unknown medical emergency and was subsequently admitted to the hospital, where he remained throughout the weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 14, at approximately 11 p.m., Frederick Police Department received notification from Frederick Health Hospital that Holley died.

Frederick Police have not released the cause of Holley’s death and in accordance with department policy, FPD notified the Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigations Division who will be handling the investigation. FPD also notified the State’s Attorney’s Office so they can also review the incident.

This investigation remains open and ongoing.