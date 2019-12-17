Breaking News
Man dead in overnight crash

Maryland

Maryland State Police continue to investigate this accident.

ACCIDENT, Md. (WDVM) — A man has died after his car hit a tree late Monday night.

Police say Joshua Taylor Blankenship, 25, of Chatsworth, Georgia, was driving north on Rt. 219, when he “failed to navigate a left turn.” He drove off the road and his car hit a tree and immediately caught fire.

Blankenship was trapped in the car. Police had to wait for an autopsy to identify Blankenship, and got the results early Tuesday morning.

