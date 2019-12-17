Man dead in overnight crash

ACCIDENT, Md. (WDVM) — A man has died after his car hit a tree late Monday night.

Police say Joshua Taylor Blankenship, 25, of Chatsworth, Georgia, was driving north on Rt. 219, when he “failed to navigate a left turn.” He drove off the road and his car hit a tree and immediately caught fire.

Blankenship was trapped in the car. Police had to wait for an autopsy to identify Blankenship, and got the results early Tuesday morning.

Maryland State Police continue to investigate this accident.