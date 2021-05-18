Man dead following shooting in Langley Park

Maryland

Man dead following shooting in Langley Park

LANGLEY PARK, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead following a shooting on Monday evening. At approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a shooting on the 8000 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Once on scene, they located a male suffering from gunshot wound(s) to the upper body. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Prince George’s County Detectives are working to establish suspect(s) and a motive in this case. If anyone has any information, please call @PGCrimeSolvers 1-866-411-TIPS.

