Man dead after pulling “realistic replicas” of weapons on officer, leading to shooting

OXON HILL, Md. (WDVM) — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place outside of a building that the man had been previously banned from. Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz said that the man had “realistic replicas of a handgun and a long gun.”

Chief Aziz said that the man had ordered food to a building he had been banned from due to prior issues with threats around 12:40 p.m. The officer who was involved asked the man to leave, but the man refused.

Police said that the man was escorted out. A situation between the man and the officer escalated until the man pulled what appeared to be a handgun out of a bag.

Photo of one of the two weapons recovered from the suspect at the scene of officer-involved shooting in Oxon Hill pic.twitter.com/zH89ncmSKv — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 10, 2021

“At this time it may appear that that decedent… attempted to fire his weapon, but that weapon had some kind of malfunction,” Aziz said.

The man dropped his handgun and tried to flee. The officer fired his taser at the man twice before the man pulled what seemed to be a long gun and refused to drop the weapon. The officer then shot at the man several times, killing him.

Aziz described the two weapons as “realistic replicas.”

The officer was transported to a hospital where he is being treated.