Man convicted in retrial of killing his girlfriend’s husband in 2014

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 8 years after a Montgomery County man brutally killed his lover’s husband, and he has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In 2014 Hussain Ali Zadeh and his then-lover Larlane Pannell Brown beat Brown’s husband to death in Takoma Park. Zadeh and Brown were having an affair for a year before the murder, then moved in together until their arrest in 2015. They both were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 — however, Zadeh’s conviction was reversed after an appeal, and he was found guilty again last year after a retrial.

Brown remains incarcerated, serving her 30-year sentence as well.