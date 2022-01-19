Man charged with using SUV in the murder of his wife will undergo mental evaluation

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The man who admitted to running over his wife of 40 years with an SUV was seen in court Tuesday, but his bail review was postponed until he undergoes a mental evaluation.

59-year-old Alka Himanshu Tanna is being charged with first-degree murder after mowing his wife down, slamming into a pillar, then running her over again.

According to court documents, the suspect told police he and his wife own a beer and wine store, were having financial issues and believed she was taking their money.

Tanna’s bail review was postponed until January 25th.