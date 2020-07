WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Sarah Curran’s body was found behind a homeless campsite on Baker Lane in Winchester on Wednesday. Several eye witness accounts, interviews and evidence led to police to 25-year-old Larry Mullenax, who has been charged with second-degree murder.

Curran was reported missing and in danger on July 22. The cause of death has not yet been identified, but an autopsy has been issued.