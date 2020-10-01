Man charged with fatal shooting in Capitol Heights

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County Police have charged a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting in Capitol Heights.
Damari Anthony Jones, 19, is being charged with first-degree murder for shooting 31-year-old Tyuan Thornes of Upper Marlboro. Last week on September 25th, at approximately 9:40 pm, officers responded to the 6800 block of Central Avenue for a report of a shooting, that’s when they found Thornes unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Through an investigation, it was determined Jones shot the victim over a dispute. Jones is being held without bond.
