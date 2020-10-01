Man charged with fatal shooting in Capitol Heights

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) -- Restaurants and bar patrons in Montgomery County may soon be able to drink alcohol on location past 10 pm.

Currently, the county has an order in place that prohibits alcohol after 10 pm. Customers were allowed to order drinks to go, but the restaurant industry says they have lost business since then. The modified executive order is set to help businesses while limiting late-night socializing, which has been proven to lead to the spread of COVID-19.