Man charged with burglarizing a Starbucks

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County man was arrested and charged after a burglary early this Friday morning.

Matias Concha, 33, is being charged with burglarizing a Starbucks located on New Hampshire Avenue in Hillandale. Just after midnight, a witness reported observing a man using a metal chair outside of the store to break a window and enter the business. After some time, the witness observed the male then exit the Starbucks with items and walk across the street.

A responding officer observed the described man walking in the area carrying items in his hand. Concha was taken into custody, and the items he was holding were determined to be stolen from the Starbucks.

Concha is being charged with second-degree burglary. There is no mugshot available at this time.