Man charged with assaulting employee over face mask dispute

POTOMAC, Md (WDVM) – An arrest has been made in connection to a suspect assaulting an employee in Montgomery County after they refused someone service for not wearing a face mask

The assault happened August 29 when a man entered the Montgomery County Liquor and Wine Store located in Potomac and was asked to leave for not wearing a face covering.

Shortly after, the man’s friend, identified as 31-year-old Donald Thomas-Gipson, reportedly entered the store and assaulted the employee.

“The employee told our suspect why he was asked to leave. The suspect immediately went behind the counter and began assaulting the employee,” MCPD Public Information Officer Rick Goodale said. “And we released the video to show how serious this was and the extent of the assault.”

Thomas-Gipson was arrested Thursday afternoon and he has been charged with first and second-degree assault.