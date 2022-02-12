Man charged in officer shooting

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Shortly before 12:45 p.m. Friday afternoon, officers responded to a report of a firearms complaint in Frederick. The 911 call reported a suspicious man that we now know is 25-year-old Dominique Lamarr Lewis in the area of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway.

When officers Kristen Kowalksy and Bryan Snyder arrived at the scene, they saw Lewis sitting on an electrical box with a gun. Officers approached Lewis asking him to show his hand but he instead avoided contact and ignored their requests.

Moments later Lewis began to walk away from the officers then turned around and started to open fire using a forty five caliber handgun. The two officers then returned fire using their issued Glock pistols. Both officer were injured and Lewis was incapacitated.

Both officers and Lewis were taken to shock trauma where they received treatment for their injuries.

As of right now, the two officers have recovered from the incident and Lewis has been charged with two counts of attempted first and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is currently leading this investigation and has not determined a motive at this time. But, as the investigation continues we will be sure to keep you updated.