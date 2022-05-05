CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Cumberland left a man dead.

Police said that they first responded to the area of Memorial Ave. and First Street around 1:50 p.m. for the shooting. They found the victim, 20-year-old Travon Lee Morris, who had been shot several times. Both bystanders and first responders tried to help before he was taken to the hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Several witnesses had seen the suspect, 20-year-old Gavin Wayne Huckaby, fleeing the area after the shooting. Officers found him and took him into custody shortly after.

“This incident is a terrible tragedy; our thoughts go out to the families involved. The police department is appreciative of all the help that the community gave us as well as our partner public safety agencies in bringing this matter to a quick resolution,” Chief John “Chuck” Ternent said in a release.