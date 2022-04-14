BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been charged in connection with the overdose death of a 16-year-old boy that happened in January.

Police first responded to an address in Bethesda on January 17, where they found the victim’s body. During the investigation, they found evidence that the victim died due to a fatal overdose on counterfeit Percocet pills. The autopsy showed that the cause of death was Fentanyl intoxication. The pills in the victim’s room tested positive for Fentanyl as well.

The investigation identified 23-year-old Mikiyas Maryie Kefyalew as the person who sold the pills to the victim. He was arrested and charged on Thursday.

“This case is another tragic example of the harms that can occur with counterfeit pills containing Fentanyl. These pills add another deadly layer to the opiate crisis facing our communities,” Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said in a release.

Kefyalew is awaiting a bond hearing.