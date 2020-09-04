Man charged for taking upskirt pictures and videos of woman in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police have charged 28-year-old Daniel Chauncey Parker with charges related to taking photos and video up a woman’s skirt.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Monday, August 17 at approximately 5:54 p.m. at a convenience store located in the 10500 block of Connecticut Avenue. While standing in line Parker his cell phone to record under the victim’s skirt and take photos. Officials say Parker was spotted by the victim’s family member and police were called shortly after.

Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Parker and charged him with one count of conducting visual surveillance of a private area without the victim’s consent. Officials say Parker was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit. He was released after posting a $2,000 bond.

This is a developing story and will be updated.