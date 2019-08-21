Man charged for carjacking and kidnapping in Silver Spring

Maryland

by: Ellyce Ferguson

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police have made an arrest for a carjacking and kidnapping that occurred on July 18.

20-year-old Davion Marquez Belt has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, police said.

According to police, a woman parked her car outside of the Capitol one bank on Arliss Street. The suspect then entered the car and took off with the woman’s 15-year-old and 9-year-old daughters in the back seat. The suspect eventually let the children out of the vehicle, then fled the area. The victims were unharmed.

