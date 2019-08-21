Man charged for carjacking and kidnapping in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police have made an arrest for a carjacking and kidnapping that occurred on July 18.
20-year-old Davion Marquez Belt has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and carjacking, police said.
According to police, a woman parked her car outside of the Capitol one bank on Arliss Street. The suspect then entered the car and took off with the woman’s 15-year-old and 9-year-old daughters in the back seat. The suspect eventually let the children out of the vehicle, then fled the area. The victims were unharmed.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App