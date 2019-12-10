Man charged after Maryland State Police discover 22 pounds of marijuana

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A New York man is being held without bond after Maryland State Police discovered 22 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.

34-year-old Yueh Wu is being charged with importing marijuana and possession with intent to distribute.

On December 5 at 8:25 a.m., officers said they pulled over Wu on I-81 for following a car too closely and alerted a K-9 team to suspicious activity. The team discovered a duffel bag containing 20 heat-sealed plastic bags of marijuana weighing 22.75 pounds altogether, along with almost 2.9 grams of MDMA.

The charging documents state Wu told police he was driving from New York to West Virginia.