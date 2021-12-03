Man burns down home in attempt to get rid of snake infestation

No injuries were reported for humans at least but as far as the snakes go, Piringer says that's undetermined

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County homeowner burned down his home in an attempt to get rid of a snake infestation in his basement on Nov. 23.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson Pete Piringer said the owner tried using smoke from coals to fight the slithering pests in his home on big woods road in Poolesville.

The fire caused more than $1 million in damages. It took a total of 75 firefighters to knock down the flames. No injuries were reported – for humans at least – but as far as the snakes go, Piringer says that’s undetermined.