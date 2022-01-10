Man breaks into mother’s home, tries to set her on fire

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — A Cumberland man is being held without bond for attempting to set his mother on fire, police reported.

According to the Cumberland Police Department, 20-year-old Gabriel Diaw was arrested Sunday for breaking into a house on the 600 block of Baker St.

The resident — Diaw’s mother — later told authorities that Diaw broke down three doors to reach her. When she attempted to call 911, the mother said he hit her in the face with the phone, leaving bruises, before pouring an unidentified gas on her and trying to light it.

Diaw was brought to the Allegany Detention Center on multiple charges, including first- and second-degree assault, burglary in the third and fourth degree, malicious destruction of property and reckless endangerment.