Man assaulted on Metro train; suspect in custody

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after an altercation and assault on the Metro, Red Line. Authorities say at approximately 5:50 p.m. Sunday, MTPD responded to a report of an altercation between two adult males on board a Red Line train at Judiciary Square.
During the altercation, one of the subjects was injured. The victim was transported with a non-life-threatening laceration. Transit Police took the suspect into custody and he was subsequently arrested and charged. No mugshot is available at this time.
Latest Posts
- National Park Service suspends Monument tours due to “credible threats”
- Airbnb reviewing inauguration bookings for hate group members
- Trump begins final week in White House with fate of his presidency uncertain
- House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App