Man assaulted on Metro train; suspect in custody

Maryland

The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man is in custody after an altercation and assault on the Metro, Red Line. Authorities say at approximately 5:50 p.m. Sunday, MTPD responded to a report of an altercation between two adult males on board a Red Line train at Judiciary Square.

During the altercation, one of the subjects was injured. The victim was transported with a non-life-threatening laceration. Transit Police took the suspect into custody and he was subsequently arrested and charged. No mugshot is available at this time.

