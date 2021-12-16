Man arrested in Silver Spring with loaded gun, mounted laser

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) arrested 21-year-old Malick Sebo for illegally carrying a loaded .40 caliber Glock 22 with an extended magazine and mounted laser, possession of narcotics and driving a stolen vehicle.

Photo Courtesy: Montgomery County Police Department

MCPD said that on Dec. 13 at around 7:39 p.m. while patrolling downtown Silver Spring, they saw a dark gray Honda Accord driving with what they describe as an “equipment safety violation.” MCPD attempted to pull over the vehicle around 13th St. and Georgia Ave., but the driver did not stop.

The driver made a left turn onto Georgia Ave. and continued driving on Georgia Ave., losing control and crashing at the highly populated intersection of Georgia Ave. and Silver Spring Ave.

In their press release, MCPD said that Sebo fled the Honda and a foot chase ensued. After catching and detaining Sebo, the officer found the loaded Glock near him on the ground. After further search, officers also found 5 pills inside Mr. Sebo’s wallet that are suspected to be Oxycodone.

Officers also conducted a “wanted check” on the Honda and discovered that it had been reported stolen out of Washington D.C. while searching the vehicle, police say that they found “a glass vile containing a suspected controlled dangerous substance known as Phenylcyclohexyl Piperidine (PCP) and a small amount of Cannabis were located.”

Mr. Sebo was transported to an MCPD station, where he was interviewed and admitted he ran from police because of the illegal firearm. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and narcotics, as well as theft-related charges. Mr. Sebo was released on a $750 bond.