Man arrested in Hagerstown for stabbing man in the face

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One man has been taken into custody by Hagerstown Police after stabbing another man in the face.

Officers responded to Berkson Avenue at around 5:15 pm on Thursday night for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived they found the victim, an adult male, with a large laceration on his face. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect had left the scene but officers obtained a suspect description from the victim.

They arrested 43-year-old Mykle Poole shortly after 6 pm on Antietam Street after a brief struggle.

Poole is being charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, and malicious destruction of property.