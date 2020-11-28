Man arrested in Hagerstown for stabbing man in the face

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — One man has been taken into custody by Hagerstown Police after stabbing another man in the face.
Officers responded to Berkson Avenue at around 5:15 pm on Thursday night for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived they found the victim, an adult male, with a large laceration on his face. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center for treatment.
The suspect had left the scene but officers obtained a suspect description from the victim.
They arrested 43-year-old Mykle Poole shortly after 6 pm on Antietam Street after a brief struggle.
Poole is being charged with first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, obstructing and hindering, and malicious destruction of property.
