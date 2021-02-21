Man arrested in Frostburg stabbing

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning stabbing leads to one arrest in Frostburg, Maryland Sunday.
Nick Allen Walters, 26, of Frostburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after an investigation.
Just before 1:30 a.m., Feb. 21, Frostburg City Police (FCP) responded to West Mechanic Street, where they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local area hospital.
Officials say Walters was involved in the disturbance with the male victim and another person.
Police say additional charges are possible if found necessary.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App