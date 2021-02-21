Man arrested in Frostburg stabbing

Maryland

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning stabbing leads to one arrest in Frostburg, Maryland Sunday.

Nick Allen Walters, 26, of Frostburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after an investigation.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Feb. 21, Frostburg City Police (FCP) responded to West Mechanic Street, where they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local area hospital.

Officials say Walters was involved in the disturbance with the male victim and another person.

Police say additional charges are possible if found necessary.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories