Man arrested in Frostburg stabbing

FROSTBURG, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning stabbing leads to one arrest in Frostburg, Maryland Sunday.

Nick Allen Walters, 26, of Frostburg, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment after an investigation.

Just before 1:30 a.m., Feb. 21, Frostburg City Police (FCP) responded to West Mechanic Street, where they found an adult male suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. Officers treated the victim at the scene before he was transported to a local area hospital.

Officials say Walters was involved in the disturbance with the male victim and another person.

Police say additional charges are possible if found necessary.