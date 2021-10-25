Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Landover

Lay is being held without bond

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect is now in custody for a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County a few weeks ago.

Curtis James Lay, 48, is being charged in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old Matthew Grant Hayes. On Oct. 6, officers responded to 7200 Landover Road for a shooting, officers found Hayes outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say the suspect shot the victim during a physical confrontation. Both the suspect and victim knew each other. Lay is charged with first and second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

