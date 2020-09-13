Man arrested in connection to deadly Frederick shooting

Detectives are still considering this an active homicide investigation

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection to the homicide on the Waterside Walking path last week.

Jordan Hooks, 27, of Frederick has been charged with the 1st-degree murder of 19-year-old Jaemari Anderson on September 6.

Investigators say the two knew each other and there was a confrontation at a house on Waterview Court leading to the two men to fight.

Detectives determined Hooks pulled a handgun from a couch and put it in his waistband as the two left the house.

Witnesses and neighbors describe hearing a single gunshot and people fleeing the area.

Hooks reportedly confirmed to deputies in an interview that he and Anderson had been together during the day, but said Anderson left earlier in the afternoon to meet his girlfriend.

Detectives are still considering this an active homicide investigation.