Man arrested in connection with Jonathan St. shooting of minor

HAGERSTOWN Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police say 19-year-old Prince Augustine Chima from Baltimore, Md. has been arrested and charged with the shooting of an innocent 15-year-old female in the 300 block of Jonathan St. on 5/25/2020.

After the shooting, police report, Chima fled to Baltimore after an arrest warrant was issued. The warrant service was then turned over to the US Marshals.

The suspect returned to the Hagerstown area and that’s when patrol officers saw the

suspect enter 216 N. Potomac St. on June 3rd. This was where he was taken into custody.

A loaded handgun was found inside the residence.

Chima is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

The 15-year-old victim was treated and released from Shock Trauma in Baltimore. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Chima is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and gun on person, along with other firearms-related charges.

