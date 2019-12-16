Man arrested for pointing loaded rifle at a trooper in Garrett County

GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland State Police say a man was arrested on Monday for pointing a loaded rifle at a trooper, according to a press release.

That suspect, was identified as Edward Lukas, 45 of Grantsville.

Preliminary investigation revealed that after midnight on Monday, a man called police to report he had been receiving phone calls and messages from someone threatening to harm him and his family.

Police say they responded to the 5700 block of Amish Road in Grantsville and spotted Lukas at the edge of the woods nearby along Amish Road.

Investigators say when the trooper identified himself and ordered Lukas to identify himself and walk toward the trooper, instead of complying, Lukas allegedly jumped into a ditch and then came up out of the ditch with a rifle pointed at the trooper.

Authorities say the trooper then ordered the man to drop the rifle and surrender. Lukas instead turned and began walking away from the trooper. Like ultimately dropped the rifle, surrendered and was arrested.

Upon the arrest, police discovered the rifle was loaded with more than one dozen rounds of ammunition.

Police say Lukas was charged with first degree assault, second degree assault use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and reckless endangerment. He is held at the Garrett County Detention Center.

Investigators say at this time, they have yet to discover the motive, including if he was the one making threats to the homeowner.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division have responded to assist with the ongoing investigation.