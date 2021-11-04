Man arrested for murder after calling police to scene, admitting to stabbing friend

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a homicide that took place on Wednesday.

Police first got a call around 11 p.m. from someone who said that he had found his friend dead on the bathroom floor. When they arrived to the home in the 13300 block of Turkey Branch Parkway in Rockville, police found 33-year-old Brandon Sutherland. Sutherland had a stab wound and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The caller, 36-year-old Jonathan Mohelski of Rockville, was interviewed by detectives and admitted to stabbing Sutherland. He is currently being held at the Central Processing Unit without bond.

The investigation in this homicide is ongoing.