Man arrested for illegal possession of a firearm in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A DC man is behind bars after being found illegally possessing a firearm in downtown Silver Spring.

According to Montgomery County Police, Cedric Billy Coleman, 33, was arrested for illegally possessing a handgun. Police said they approached the suspect on Dec. 4 after seeing him in a vehicle on Georgia Ave. and Eastern Ave. They found out that the license plate on the car was registered to another vehicle and reported stolen.

Police said when they approached Coleman, he attempted to flee the scene in the car. Officers arrested Coleman and found a .45 caliber Sig Sauer P220 handgun. Coleman also had an active warrant out for his arrest in Prince George’s County, and his warrants include firearm possession with a felony conviction, police said.

Coleman was taken to the Central Processing Unit, where he is being held without bond.