Man arrested for fatal stabbing in District Heights

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County Police Department has charged Ernest Lee Miller, 56, for the fatal stabbing on Wednesday evening of Reco Tyson, 32.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 15, officers responded to the 6600 block of District Heights Parkway. Police found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

Preliminary investigation shows the suspect and victim knew each other but the motive is still under investigation.

Miller has been charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges.

He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections being held without bond.