Man arrested for fatal Christmas Eve shooting

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged in a fatal road rage shooting that left one 30-year-old man dead on Christmas Eve.

Police said that 25-year-old Markell Lewis of Clinton was arrested and charged with the murder of Danny Kelly Jr. of Clinton.

After the shooting, police found that Kelly, his girlfriend and his three children were driving on St. Barnabas Road in their pickup truck when an SUV pulled up beside them and opened fire. No one else in the truck was injured.

Police identified the vehicle as a dark blue GMC Envoy. They found the car involved, and Lewis’s family member is the SUV’s registered order. Lewis was later arrested on Dec. 27, 2021, for “felon in possession of a gun.” The gun in that arrest was linked to Kelly’s murder.

“Our detectives were resolute in their determination to find Mr. Kelly’s killer who had no regard for anyone’s life when he opened fire on Christmas Eve. We hope this arrest offers his devastated family a bit of comfort as they continue to mourn this loss,” Chief Malik Aziz said in a release.