Man arrested for drug charges after trying to bribe officers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department have arrested an individual on drug charges after he tried to bribe officers to release him, police said.

Police made the arrest around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to the 300 block of North Market Street for the report of a drug complaint. Police said that they found 24-year-old Dominic Steven Cage in a car with what they suspected to be drugs out in the open. They arrested him after he tried to bribe the officers.

A release said that they found the following substances in Cage’s car:

24 gel capsules of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl

93 grams of suspected marijuana

6 grams of suspected crack cocaine

16 grams of suspected psilocybin/psilocin mushrooms

10 pills of suspected Alprazolam

8 pills of suspected Zubsolv (buprenorphine); and

1 pack of suspected suboxone

Cage is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.