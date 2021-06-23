Man arrested for drug charges after trying to bribe officers

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department have arrested an individual on drug charges after he tried to bribe officers to release him, police said.
Police made the arrest around 7:05 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to the 300 block of North Market Street for the report of a drug complaint. Police said that they found 24-year-old Dominic Steven Cage in a car with what they suspected to be drugs out in the open. They arrested him after he tried to bribe the officers.
A release said that they found the following substances in Cage’s car:
- 24 gel capsules of suspected heroin and/or fentanyl
- 93 grams of suspected marijuana
- 6 grams of suspected crack cocaine
- 16 grams of suspected psilocybin/psilocin mushrooms
- 10 pills of suspected Alprazolam
- 8 pills of suspected Zubsolv (buprenorphine); and
- 1 pack of suspected suboxone
Cage is currently being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.