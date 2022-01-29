Man arrested for Dec. 23 homicide

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Mario Samm, 31-years-old, has been arrested without bond for allegedly shooting and killing Jahandar Rahman Darvish, inside Darvish’s Germantown home, on Dec. 23.

Police responded to a call of multiple gunshots in the 19300 block of Circle Gate Drive in Germantown on Dec. 23. Police said they found Darvish dead inside his home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Samm has been charged with Murder in the First Degree and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Violent Crime. He’s being held at the Frederick County Detention Center right now.