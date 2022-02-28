CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Clarksburg man has been arrested for using firearms and tools to make his own weapons as a “prohibited and underage person.”

Police first conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday, Feb. 23 around 7 p.m. near Henderson Corner Road and Seneca Crossing Drive. Officers smelled marijuana when they approached and found that the driver, 20-year-old Lawrence Harrison, was driving with a suspended driver’s license.

They found a “9mm handgun, part of a 3D printed Privately Made Firearm (PMF), commonly referred to as a “Ghost Gun” and marijuana” while searching the car, a release said. After obtaining a warrant, officers found more firearms, parts and tools to make these PMFs in Harrison’s home.

Harrison has been transported to the Central Processing Unit and charged with multiple weapons offenses and traffic citations.