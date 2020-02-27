Man arrested for chasing vehicle with airsoft gun

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) – Cumberland police arrested a man Thursday morning after a suspect was reported to be chasing a vehicle with a handgun near Wempe Drive.

Officers responded around 8:46 a.m. and located the suspect in the 600 block of Oldtown Road.

Johnny Kincaide, 21, was charged with disorderly conduct and the handgun was determined to be an airsoft pistol.

The schools in the immediate area were placed in lock-in status and have since returned to normal operations.

The incident remains under investigation.