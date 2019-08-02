Man arrested for car theft

CUMBERLAND, Md. (WDVM) — The Cumberland Police Department arrested a 19-year-old Florida resident on Thursday for car theft and other violations.

Alexander Geovanni Fonseca of Miami, Florida was identified by police as the suspect driving a stolen car.

Police said an officer saw a red car traveling down the wrong side of the road in the area of Baltimore Avenue and I-68. After the officer tried to stop the car, the driver allegedly sped up and drove away from the police. The officer identified the license plate as belonging to a car that was stolen from Williams Street earlier in the day.

As the chase continued, the suspect almost hit another officer’s car head-on. The officer avoided a direct collision, but the suspect still caused some damage to the patrol car, according to the police department.

The stolen vehicle came to a stop at Central Avenue and Park Steet after traveling the wrong way down Central Avenue.

The officers arrested Fonseca after a short struggle and transported him to the Cumberland Police Department. The vehicle was also transported to the Cumberland Police Department.

Fonseca is currently being held without bond at the Allegany County Detention Center and waiting for extradition to Florida. He is charged with theft, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, attempted first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, destruction of property and numerous traffic violations.