Man arrested for buying and selling stolen merchandise

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – A Germantown man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly buying and selling stolen property for a profit.

43-year-old Ricardo Aparicio was charged with multiple counts of theft after detectives determined shoplifting suspects were selling their stolen goods to him at a house on Frederick road.

An undercover officer met with Aparicio multiple times in 2020 where they sold property that was implied to be stolen. Police say he even gave the officer tips on how to steal items.

Detectives searched Aparico’s home and found approximately $5,000 worth of merchandise.

He has since been released from custody, but police say Aparicio may face additional charges as the investigation continues.