Man arrested following Dec. Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man has been arrested and charged for a shooting that took place in December in Silver Spring, police said on Wednesday.

29-year-old John Tomlinson was arrested for a shooting that took place on Dec. 13, 2021. Police said that they first responded to the area of Thayer Ave. and Mayor Lane around 2:14 a.m., where Tomlinson had seen an impaired driver hit his friend’s car that was parked on Mayor Lane.

Tomlinson’s friend started a “physical altercation” with the driver, and Tomlinson then ran down the street to get a handgun from another car. After returning, he fired several times at the driver, hitting the driver’s car, street signs and “at least five businesses on Bonifant St.”

Police said that nobody was injured during this shooting.

Undercover detectives saw Tomlinson leaving the Society Restaurant & Lounge on Jan. 31. They followed him, but he noticed and tried to flee. Police found two guns that had been stolen from Loudoun County, Virginia in the vehicle he had been approaching.

Tomlinson was charged with attempted first-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm, firearm possession with felony conviction, loaded handgun in vehicle and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.