Man arrested following deadly shooting in Frederick restaurant

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested after a murder that took place at a restaurant on Sunday.

The Frederick Police Department (FPD) said that they arrested 20-year-old Darin Tyler Robey of Frederick as the suspect in the homicide of Jaion Antonio Penamon.

Police found that Robey and a woman got into an argument in the restaurant. Penamon tried to intervene, but Robey then shot him while in the restaurant. Penamon was pronounced dead at the scene.

Robey has been charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault and several firearm charges.

FPD said that although Robey is in custody, they are still investigating. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jones at 240-674-7058 or stay anonymous by calling 301-600-TIPS (8477).