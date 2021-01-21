Man arrested and charged for Chevy Chase armed carjacking

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — A 19-year-old from Oxon Hill has been arrested and charged for the January 14 armed carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station.

Police say the victim had just finished pumping gas at around 8:23 p.m. when Tyrece Jones, who was armed with a handgun, approached her and kept her from getting in her car. He threatened her with the gun and took her keys before hitting her and escaping in her car. The victim was treated at the scene for her injuries.

WATCH:

MCP detectives charge 19yo Tyrece Jones of Oxon Hill with Jan 14 assault & armed carjacking of 42yo female at a gas station in Chevy Chase.



MCP thanks @PGPDNews for their assistance in arresting Jones.



For add'l info & mugshot for Jones, visit: https://t.co/ePoTTXB7eu pic.twitter.com/arDoUHPnwo — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 21, 2021

Police say they found the car in Oxon Hill and conducted a traffic stop, where they identified Jones driving the car as well as several other individuals in the car with him. He was arrested and charged with armed carjacking, first-degree assault and the use of a firearm. He is currently being held without bond at the Central Processing Unit in Montgomery County.