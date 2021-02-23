Man arrested and charged after stabbing woman with her children in Wheaton

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say they have arrested and charged a 32-year-old man for the stabbing of a woman who was with her children.

Police say they responded to the incident shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday outside a residence on Arcola Avenue. Police say witnesses called 911.

Police say Christian Norman, whose address is unknown, stabbed a 40-year-old woman multiple times as she was getting into a car with her children. The children were not injured. Norman then fled the scene.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and treated for lacerations and puncture wounds. Police say a folding knife was found at the scene.

Police say they found Norman five minutes after responding to the scene about a quarter-mile from the incident with blood on his shirt. Police say he was taken into custody without incident.

Norman and the woman do not know each other, police said, and he did not tell police why he stabbed the woman.

Police said Norman would not tell them how he sustained the injuries on his face.

Norman is being held without bond and is charged with first-degree assault.